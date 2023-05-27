“Strawberry milkshake recipe”: Flip Through of Junk Journal and Recipe for Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake Recipe Junk Journal Flip Through

If you love journaling and crafting, then you’ll love creating a junk journal flip through. A junk journal is a handmade journal that incorporates different types of paper, such as scrapbook paper, vintage book pages, and ephemera. You can use a variety of techniques to bind your journal, including sewing, stapling, or using rings.

In this article, we’ll show you how to create a junk journal flip through featuring a strawberry milkshake recipe. With summer just around the corner, what better way to cool off than with a delicious strawberry milkshake?

Materials:

To create your junk journal flip through, you’ll need the following materials:

Scrapbook paper

Vintage book pages

Ephemera (such as old postcards, tickets, or labels)

Cardstock

Printer paper

Scissors

Glue stick

Hole punch

Ribbon or twine

Strawberry milkshake recipe (found online or in a cookbook)

Step 1: Create Your Journal Pages

To start your junk journal, cut your scrapbook paper and vintage book pages to your desired size. You can mix and match different sizes and patterns to create a unique look. Once your pages are cut, glue them together back-to-back to create double-sided pages.

Step 2: Add Ephemera

Next, add ephemera to your pages. You can use old postcards, tickets, or labels to add interest and texture to your pages. Glue your ephemera onto your pages using a glue stick.

Step 3: Print Your Recipe

Using your printer, print out your strawberry milkshake recipe onto cardstock or printer paper. You can find a recipe online or in a cookbook. Cut out your recipe and glue it onto one of your journal pages.

Step 4: Decorate Your Pages

Now it’s time to decorate your pages. You can add stickers, washi tape, or other embellishments to your pages. Use your creativity to make your pages unique and interesting.

Step 5: Bind Your Journal

To bind your journal, punch holes along the left side of your pages. Use ribbon or twine to tie your pages together. You can add beads or charms to your binding for an extra touch.

Step 6: Flip Through Your Journal

Now that your journal is complete, it’s time to flip through it and enjoy your strawberry milkshake recipe. As you flip through your journal, you’ll see the different pages you created and the different techniques you used. You can use this journal as a recipe book or just as a fun way to document your crafting journey.

Conclusion

Creating a junk journal flip through is a fun and creative way to document your crafting journey. By incorporating a strawberry milkshake recipe into your journal, you can add a practical and delicious element to your project. With a few basic materials and some creativity, you can create a unique and beautiful journal that you’ll treasure for years to come.

