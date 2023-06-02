“Strawberry pie recipe”: Rita Nader Heikenfeld’s Recipe for Delicious Strawberry Pie

It’s My Fault I Didn’t Have Enough Homegrown Strawberries for a Pie Today

As a home gardener, there’s nothing more satisfying than picking fruits and vegetables straight from your own backyard. That’s why I was excited to see my strawberry plants thriving and producing plump red berries. I was looking forward to making my family’s favorite fresh strawberry pie recipe.

However, my excitement was short-lived when my little ones got their hands on the ripe strawberries. Seeing their happy smiles and stained hands, I couldn’t resist letting them pick some more, not realizing how it would affect my plan for the day. When I went to pick the strawberries for the pie, I realized that I didn’t have enough left for the recipe. So, off to the grocery store, I went to buy more strawberries for this seasonal specialty.

After testing out several strawberry pie recipes, I found myself coming back to an adapted favorite from the Three Many Cooks site. The filling for this pie is more soft set than stiff, and it’s important to note that the cornstarch should be mixed with cool water before cooking. Dissolving it in hot water will result in a clumpy mess. Also, use fresh instead of thawed frozen berries, which exude too much juice for the filling to thicken properly.

This recipe is perfect for anyone who has eaten strawberry pie at a restaurant and wishes they could recreate it at home. Here’s my family’s favorite fresh strawberry pie recipe:

Ingredients:

– 3 quarts/3 pounds fresh strawberries

– 1 cup sugar

– 1 tablespoon powdered pectin

– 1/8 teaspoon salt

– 3 level tablespoons cornstarch

– 3 tablespoons cool water

– Squeeze of lemon juice (a teaspoon or so) – optional but good

– 1 teaspoon vanilla

– 1 pie shell, pre-baked

– Whipped cream for garnish

Instructions:

1. Slice a generous quart of strawberries. Set aside for filling.

2. Cut 2 heaping cups of the best berries in half and set aside for the top. Measure after cutting.

3. Take another 2 cups of strawberries and cut in half. Place in food processor and puree until very smooth.

4. Measure out 1-1/4 cups of the puree and pour into saucepan with sugar, pectin, and salt.

5. Bring to a simmer over low heat, whisking constantly. Continue to cook until mixture foams a bit, another minute or so.

6. Remove from heat and skim off foam.

7. Whisk cornstarch, water, lemon juice, and vanilla.

8. Put pan back on heat and whisk in cornstarch mixture. Continue to cook and whisk until mixture is stiff. It starts out opaque and will turn fairly translucent when cooked a few minutes.

9. Remove 1/4 cup of mixture. Set aside for glaze.

10. Put remaining mixture into a bowl and lay plastic wrap on surface to keep filling from developing a “skin”. Let cool to room temperature.

11. Stir in the quart of sliced strawberries.

12. Pour into pie shell and smooth top.

13. Arrange the 2 cups of halved strawberries in a pattern on top. Start at the outside and work into the center.

14. Glaze the top of the pie with the reserved 1/4 cup of mixture. If glaze is too thick to brush on, add a bit of water until you get the right consistency.

15. Refrigerate several hours for filling to set before serving with a dollop of whipped cream.

If you’re looking for an alternative strawberry pie recipe, try out my glazed gelatin strawberry pie. It’s a vintage recipe with a homemade glaze that’s better tasting than store-bought glaze. Gelatin allows the pie to cut fairly easily. Check out my abouteating.com site for the recipe and photo.

In conclusion, it’s important to resist the temptation of letting little ones pick all the ripe strawberries, especially if you have plans for them. However, even if you don’t end up with enough strawberries, there are plenty of delicious recipes out there to satisfy your craving for this seasonal fruit.

