“strawberry shortcake skewer recipe”: Tierra Neubaum of FOX 7 shares a delicious recipe for strawberry shortcake skewers.

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Strawberry Shortcake Skewers

Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country. It’s also a time to gather with friends and family for outdoor barbecues, picnics, and parties. If you’re looking for a festive and patriotic dessert to serve at your Memorial Day gathering, these strawberry shortcake skewers are the perfect choice.

Ingredients

1 pound of strawberries, washed and hulled

1 angel food cake, cut into cubes

1 cup of blueberries

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

12 wooden skewers

Directions

Thread the strawberries, cake cubes, and blueberries onto the wooden skewers, alternating between the three ingredients. In a large bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag, or use a spoon to dollop it onto the top of each skewer. Serve the skewers immediately, or chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Tips

Here are some tips to help you make the perfect strawberry shortcake skewers:

Use fresh and ripe strawberries for the best flavor.

Make sure to cut the angel food cake into evenly sized cubes so that they cook evenly on the skewer.

Soak the wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before using them to prevent them from burning on the grill.

If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a ziplock bag and cut off one of the corners to create a makeshift piping bag.

Conclusion

These red, white, and blue strawberry shortcake skewers are a festive and patriotic dessert that are perfect for Memorial Day weekend. They’re easy to make, delicious, and sure to impress your guests. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or attending a potluck, these skewers are a great way to celebrate and honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Strawberry shortcake skewer Tierra Neubaum recipe Dessert skewers Summer desserts Fruit skewers

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

Source Link :Strawberry shortcake skewer recipe from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum/