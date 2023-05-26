“strawberry shortcake skewer recipe”: Tierra Neubaum of FOX 7 shares a delicious recipe for strawberry shortcake skewers.

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Strawberry Shortcake Skewers
Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country. It’s also a time to gather with friends and family for outdoor barbecues, picnics, and parties. If you’re looking for a festive and patriotic dessert to serve at your Memorial Day gathering, these strawberry shortcake skewers are the perfect choice.
Ingredients
- 1 pound of strawberries, washed and hulled
- 1 angel food cake, cut into cubes
- 1 cup of blueberries
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 12 wooden skewers
Directions
- Thread the strawberries, cake cubes, and blueberries onto the wooden skewers, alternating between the three ingredients.
- In a large bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.
- Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag, or use a spoon to dollop it onto the top of each skewer.
- Serve the skewers immediately, or chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Tips
Here are some tips to help you make the perfect strawberry shortcake skewers:
- Use fresh and ripe strawberries for the best flavor.
- Make sure to cut the angel food cake into evenly sized cubes so that they cook evenly on the skewer.
- Soak the wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before using them to prevent them from burning on the grill.
- If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a ziplock bag and cut off one of the corners to create a makeshift piping bag.
Conclusion
These red, white, and blue strawberry shortcake skewers are a festive and patriotic dessert that are perfect for Memorial Day weekend. They’re easy to make, delicious, and sure to impress your guests. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or attending a potluck, these skewers are a great way to celebrate and honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country.
News Source : FOX 7 Austin
Source Link :Strawberry shortcake skewer recipe from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum/