“Charles Norice” : Stray bullet kills woman at Mesa house party, suspect Charles Norice arrested

A woman was killed during a house party shooting in Mesa, which began with an argument between two men and ended with a stray bullet hitting and killing a 31-year-old woman. Charles Norice, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Witnesses stated that an altercation and a fight broke out between Norice and a man at the party, which started inside the home and then moved outside. Norice retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle and shot it into the air before pointing it at the man he was fighting with. A struggle ensued, and a shot was fired, which hit and killed the woman standing behind them. Norice then entered the home with the gun, but a witness followed him inside due to fear for the children’s safety. Norice pointed his gun at two witnesses but did not shoot. Police found Norice in the backyard and arrested him, and the handgun was located nearby. Norice suffered injuries and claimed that it affected his memory of the incident. He admitted to owning a handgun similar to the one found at the scene but did not remember retrieving it or firing it. Norice was booked on one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

Read Full story : Woman killed by stray bullet during fight between 2 men in Mesa /

News Source : Ellie Willard

Mesa shooting incident Stray bullet fatalities Woman killed by bullet Fight between men turns deadly Mesa gun violence.