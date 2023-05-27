“Streaming genres”: Top Streaming Genres Across the Globe: What to Watch

Television and Film Genres around the World: A Cultural Exploration

Television and film have become universal entertainment forms, bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together through a shared love of stories. However, the types of media enjoyed vary greatly depending on cultural preferences and historical events that have occurred in any given country. In a recent study by Cloudwards.net, researchers explored the film and TV genres enjoyed in different parts of the world. Let’s take a closer look at some of their findings.

United States

The study found that drama is the most popular genre in the United States. Drama films and shows address heavy topics like family, parenting, loyalty, morals, ethics, crime, politics, and violence, forcing audiences to think about these themes more deeply. A popular TV show like The Last of Us engages audiences and creates thought-provoking narratives surrounding survival and parental bonds, two of the most universally human elements among Western audiences. Other countries like the United Kingdom also enjoy drama the most, possibly due to the frequent use of theatrical elements in the genre.

Canada

Although Canada is geographically close to the United States, its citizens prefer Western shows and movies more than the U.S. does. Migration, exploration, and analyzing the difference between lawful citizens and criminals are strong factors that determine the difference between a traditional drama and a Western. Canada still has a significant number of real-life cowboys, so art is imitating life in this regard.

Middle Eastern Nations

Cloudwards’ research indicates that Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates love action movies. Action movies do not require a lot of thematic research or analysis, and everything on the screen is taken at face value. American filmmakers producing action movies do not have to worry about any messages getting lost in translation in Middle Eastern countries. The recent influx of violence and war in this part of the world may also make action movies more relatable to the audience.

Tropical Countries

Tropical countries like Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, and other South and Central American countries enjoy animated movies and shows. According to Cloudwards’ research, ethnically diverse animation like Pixar’s Coco and Disney’s Encanto resonate with audiences in these nations, possibly because they can relate to the representation on the screen. Live-action dramas produced in the U.S. have not taken as many chances on these topics like animation films do.

In conclusion, film and TV genres vary widely around the world, reflecting cultural preferences and historical events. From drama in the United States and the United Kingdom to Westerns in Canada, action movies in the Middle East, and animated films in tropical countries, each region has its unique taste in entertainment. Despite these differences, the love of stories remains universal, bringing people together across borders and cultures.

News Source : Shawn Laib

Source Link :What to watch: The most popular streaming genres around the world/