“Street Corn Nachos Recipe”: Street Corn Nachos Recipe

How to Make Delicious Chicken Fajita Nachos from “Texas Eats”

If you’re a fan of Tex-Mex cuisine, then you’ll love this recipe for chicken fajita nachos from “Texas Eats,” a popular cooking show based in San Antonio. Hosted by David Elder, “Texas Eats” showcases the best of Texas food, from barbecue to Tex-Mex to seafood. And this recipe for chicken fajita nachos is no exception.

Ingredients

Vegetable oil

Corn tortillas

Chicken fajita meat

Corn cobs

Butter

Chili powder

Tajin

Salt

Oaxaca cheese

Poblano peppers

Cilantro

Cotija cheese

Crushed hot Cheetos

Crema

Mayonnaise

Lime juice

Avocado

Instructions

Heat vegetable oil to 375 degrees. Cut corn tortillas into quarters and fry in oil until golden and crispy. Grill chicken fajita meat over charcoal pit and set aside. Shuck corn cobs and roast over charcoal pit. Slice corn off of the cob and place in mixing bowl. Add 1 stick of butter, chili powder, tajin, and combine until butter is melted. Salt corn to taste. Place a layer of chips on baking tray and layer with Oaxaca cheese. Spoon corn over the chips. Add second layer of Oaxaca cheese. Dice chicken meat and layer over chips. Add third layer of Oaxaca cheese. Place tray into on cool side and cover. Allow nachos to bake until cheese is melted. Garnish nachos with poblano peppers, cilantro, cotija cheese, crushed hot Cheetos and avocado cream sauce. Combine equal parts: crema, mayonnaise, lime juice, and avocado. Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos, and giveaways.

As you can see, this recipe for chicken fajita nachos is fairly simple to make, but the end result is a delicious, mouth-watering dish that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re hosting a party, a family gathering, or just looking for a tasty snack, these nachos are sure to please. And with “Texas Eats” as your guide, you can rest assured that you’re getting the best of Texas food.

So why not give this recipe a try? Head to your local grocery store, pick up the ingredients, and start cooking. You won’t be disappointed!

Street Corn Nachos recipe Mexican Street Corn Nachos Nachos with Street Corn Corn and Black Bean Nachos Grilled Street Corn Nachos

News Source : David Elder,Benjamin Garison

Source Link :Recipe: Street Corn Nachos/