“Street Fighter 6 block techniques”: Blocking Techniques for Street Fighter 6

The Importance of Defense in Street Fighter 6: Blocking, Countering, and Parrying

It is a well-known saying that the best defense is a good offense. However, in fighting games like Street Fighter 6, offense alone will not be enough to win matches. Players must also learn how to defend themselves by blocking, countering, and parrying against their opponents’ attacks.

The good news is that learning how to block in Street Fighter 6 is relatively simple, regardless of the control scheme used. Players need to hold the left analog stick in the opposite direction of their opponent to defend against upper-body attacks. In addition, crouching blocks are performed by holding the left analog stick diagonally down and away from the direction of the incoming attack.

Throw escapes are another important defensive technique in Street Fighter 6. Players can escape throws by pressing Square and X (PlayStation) or X and A (Xbox) immediately after the opponent attempts to initiate a throw. Alternatively, players can perform a counter, but timing is crucial in executing this maneuver.

Drive impacts are powerful attacks that can break through regular blocks. To deal with them, players need to perform a Drive Parry by pressing R1 (PlayStation) or RB (Xbox) while playing Street Fighter 6 with the Modern control type. On the other hand, holding down Triangle and Circle (PlayStation) or Y and B (Xbox) while playing on Classic will also execute a Drive Parry. Players should use Drive Parries strategically, as they leave them vulnerable to throws, and there is a limit to how frequently they can be used.

Players can practice their defensive skills on the Fighting Grounds or by following guides on blocking and countering in Street Fighter 6. Learning how to defend against opponents’ attacks is crucial to winning matches in Street Fighter 6. Mastering defensive techniques will provide players with an edge in gameplay, allowing them to block, counter, and parry effectively against their opponents’ attacks.

In conclusion, while offense is essential in Street Fighter 6, defense is equally important. Players must learn how to block, counter, and parry to defend themselves against their opponents’ attacks. By mastering these techniques, players can enhance their gameplay, win matches, and become champions in Street Fighter 6.

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :How to Block in Street Fighter 6/