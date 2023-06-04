“Street Fighter 6 character recipes”: Top 10 Street Fighter 6 Character Recipes and Their Unique Passwords

Street Fighter 6: Top 10 Character Recipes and Passwords

Street Fighter 6 is a game that provides players with an extensive character creator. This feature allows players to create their avatars and participate in the World Tour mode. Additionally, players can use characters created by other fans worldwide, thanks to the character recipe feature. All they need is a password to access the desired avatar in the World Tour mode. In this article, we highlight the top 10 character recipes and passwords that players can use in Street Fighter 6.

1) Ganondorf

Passwords: NLD3L8XMP, 4AXB78LXQ

Zelda fans can play as Link’s arch-nemesis, Ganondorf, in Street Fighter 6. With two variations to choose from, players can wreak havoc in fights as one of the most popular gaming villains.

2) Kratos

Password: RBADUHXPC

God of War fans can play as Kratos in Street Fighter 6. Kratos fits into the fighting universe with his combat prowess and ruthless demeanor, making him a formidable opponent in the World Tour mode.

3) Nina Williams

Password: KTN6VCJLJ

Tekken fans can play as Nina Williams in Street Fighter 6. Her stylish combos can be unleashed in the World Tour mode, making her a popular choice for avid fighting game fans.

4) Goro Majima

Password: JCTWNUL5R

Fans of the Yakuza series can play as Goro Majima in Street Fighter 6. This avatar resembles Goro Majima’s distinct tattoos and hairstyle, allowing players to recreate the vibes of Yakuza.

5) Leon Kennedy

Password: KLAPA6HMN

Resident Evil fans can take a break from fighting creatures and engage in combat as Leon Kennedy in Street Fighter 6. Players can execute various moves like Drive Rush to beat their opponents in the World Tour mode.

6) Asuka Kazama

Password: XKJVQMNPU

Tekken fans can also play as Asuka Kazama in Street Fighter 6. While it is rare for characters to cross over from rival fighting games, this character recipe allows players to use Asuka Kazama’s avatar in the game.

7) Geralt of Rivia

Password: FDEWLR79C

Fans of The Witcher series can play as Geralt of Rivia in Street Fighter 6. Though there is no medieval armor or any Witcher gear for him to wield, players can have Geralt participate in stylish fights using this avatar.

8) Lara Croft

Password: EUA7CATB9

Adventure game enthusiasts can play as Lara Croft in Street Fighter 6. The avatar resembles her version before the reboot trilogy, making her a popular choice for those feeling a void for such games.

9) Terminator

Password: 9BXGTLVH9

Fans of the Terminator series can play as a cyborg assassin wearing a sleek black jacket and signature black glasses in Street Fighter 6. The creator of this recipe added tattoos on the character’s face that add to the Terminator vibes, making it an enticing avatar to use in the game.

10) Harley Quinn

Password: SREG88L5F

DC Universe fans can play as Harley Quinn in Street Fighter 6. Her style fits the overall vibrant aesthetics of the game, making her an avatar worth checking out.

In conclusion, Street Fighter 6 offers a robust narrative and is ideal for both series veterans and newcomers. The game comprises Modern and Classic controls, with the former aimed at new players and the latter for seasoned players. Players can use the character recipe feature to access avatars created by fans worldwide, making the game even more exciting and diverse.

News Source : Nishant Kotai

Source Link :10 best Character Recipe and their Passwords in Street Fighter 6/