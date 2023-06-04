“Street Fighter 6 recipe codes”: How to Utilize Street Fighter 6 Recipe Codes?

Street Fighter 6: How to Use Character Recipes

Street Fighter 6 allows players to download pre-made characters created by other users and use them during their own adventures in World Tour mode. This article will guide you through the process of creating, uploading, and downloading Character Recipes in Street Fighter 6.

What are Character Recipes?

Recipes are avatars in Street Fighter 6 that have already gone through the character creation suite and are finished products. Players who want to save their created avatars can do so in the right-most tab on the character creation screen. A saved avatar is called a Character Recipe.

This is a useful feature if you want to start a new run in World Tour and don’t want to recreate an avatar but simply want to use a character that looks the same, with minor alterations. All you need to do is load the recipe. This option is in the same tab where you made your earlier save.

How to Create a Character Recipe

To create a Character Recipe, follow these steps:

Create an avatar in the character creation suite Save the avatar in the right-most tab on the character creation screen The saved avatar is now a Character Recipe

Once you have created a Character Recipe, you can upload it for other players to use.

How to Upload a Character Recipe

To upload a Character Recipe, follow these steps:

Go to the right-most tab on the character creation screen Click on the Upload Recipe button A unique code will be generated Share the code with other players so they can use your created avatar

Players can access your created avatar by inputting the unique password in the Download Recipe button.

How to Download a Character Recipe

To download a Character Recipe created by someone else, follow these steps:

Go to the right-most tab on the character creation screen Click on the Download Recipe button Input the unique recipe code in the space provided The downloaded avatar will now be available to use in your game

You can find many Character Recipe Passwords through subreddits or other similar forums about the game.

How to Change Your Avatar’s Appearance in World Tour Mode

If you are already in the middle of a World Tour run and want to change your avatar’s appearance, download Character Recipes by visiting the Style Lab Beauty Salon in Metro City.

By following these steps, you can easily create, upload, and download Character Recipes in Street Fighter 6. With this feature, you can access a wide range of avatars created by other players, making your World Tour adventure even more exciting.

News Source : Miguel de Guzman

Source Link :What are Street Fighter 6 recipe codes, and how to use them?/