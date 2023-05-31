“Street Fighter 6 reviews”: “Street Fighter 6 Receives Rave Reviews Prior to Launch – Capcom Continues to Impress Community”

PlayStation Showcase 2023 revealed the imminent arrival of the newest installment in Capcom’s Street Fighter franchise, Street Fighter 6. The game is set to release on June 2nd, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, critics have already gotten their hands on the game and left a glowing review on Metacritic, giving it a rating of 94, one of the highest scores ever given.

The positive reviews have caused a buzz on Twitter, with fans celebrating the new game. Many users who are not typically fans of fighting games have found Street Fighter 6 to be enticing and user-friendly, indicating that Capcom has created an inclusive game that appeals to a wider audience.

It has been nearly eight years since the release of the last game in the franchise, Street Fighter 5. With plenty of time to develop, fans are excited to see the fresh changes in the game. The trailer revealed the inclusion of three game modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. Capcom has also worked on a new way of story-telling, making Street Fighter 6 a real adventure. Players can see new characters introduced in the story alongside iconic members of the Street Fight franchise.

The game features vibrant colors and fighting arenas set in different parts of the world. The game seems an improved addition to the Street Fighter franchise, retaining the essential aspects of the game with additional improvements. These improvements may even help it surpass Mortal Kombat, another fighting game that’s set to release a few months after Street Fighter 6.

Overall, it looks like Capcom has outdone itself as the Street Fighter franchise returns to fans with a bang! With only a few days left until its release, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to play the game and experience the new changes for themselves.

Street Fighter 6 reviews Capcom’s success Fighting game community Street Fighter franchise Anticipation for Street Fighter 6 release

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :“Capcom Just Doesn’t Take L’s!”- Community Celebrates Street Fighter 6 Reviews Ahead of Its Release/