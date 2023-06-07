“Street Sleepers”: Top 10 Cars for Sleeping on the Street – carsales.com.au

Five Current and Five Discontinued Models You’d Never Guess Could Boogey

Many performance cars advertise their credentials like a badge of honour, but others are more low-key about spruiking their abilities. Known by those in the know as street sleepers, these are some of the most loved, cherished and often underrated cars on both the new and used car markets.

Current

1. Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

The Volvo XC40 is one of the friendliest and most unassuming looking SUVs on the market and has been for a while now, but the dual-motor Pure Electric version quietly packs not-insubstantial outputs of 300kW/660Nm.

2. Volkswagen T-Roc R

Volkswagen’s penultimate R-Line trim level can make it tricky to tell the luxury variants apart from the performance grades within its various model lines, especially when colour is thrown into the mix.

3. BMW M550i xDrive

This could well be the ultimate sleeper of the modern era.The BMW M550i xDrive looks like a bog-stock 5 Series from just about every angle, but it’s powered by a 390kW/750Nm twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 that yields a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 3.8sec.

4. Skoda Superb 206TSI

It’s the new highway patrol car of choice for the WA Police force, even if most people wouldn’t give the top-spec Skoda Superb a second look at the lights, but they probably should give the big Czech wagon packs 206kW/350Nm and stops the 0-100km/h clock in 5.9sec.

5. Mazda6 turbo

Another stealthy family car is the Mazda6, the turbocharged versions of which develop a respectable if not headline-grabbing 173kW of power and a rather handy 420Nm of torque.

Discontinued

1. Ford Escape

The last-generation Ford Escape arrived Down Under as a facelifted version of the Kuga and sitting atop its engine line-up was a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine outputting 178kW/345Nm and driving all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

2. Holden Commodore SV8

We wouldn’t be Australian if we didn’t include at least one locally-built sleeper and it’s hard to think of a cheekier one than the Holden Commodore SV8.

3. Subaru Liberty GT

Turbocharged Subaru Libertys have always been the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, and none more so than the fifth-generation GT that retained a fat stormtrooper body and used it to hide a boost-happy 195kW/350Nm 2.5-litre turbo-petrol boxer engine.

4. Volkswagen Amarok 580

It’s not often you can label a dual-cab 4×4 pick-up truck as a genuine sleeper, but the first-generation Volkswagen Amarok 580 is an exception to that rule.

5. Hyundai i30 SR

The PD-series Hyundai i30 SR was the car that largely kick-started Hyundai’s surge to hot hatch greatness in that it built on the shortcoming of the Veloster Turbo and served as the more subtle alternative to the Elantra SR sedan.

