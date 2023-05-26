“Street Style Chilli Potato Recipe”: How to Make Crispy Street-Style Chilli Potatoes at Home

Crispy Chilli Potato Recipe | Street Style Chilli Potato

If you are a fan of street food, then you must have had crispy chilli potato at some point. This Chinese street food is a hot and spicy dish that is perfect for those who love the fiery taste. The crispy potato pieces are coated with a spicy sauce that is made with soy sauce, vinegar, and red chilli flakes. The dish is easy to make and can be served as a starter or as a snack.

Ingredients

4 medium-sized potatoes

1/4 cup cornflour

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

2-3 green chillies, slit

1 onion, chopped

1 capsicum, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon red chilli flakes

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Spring onions for garnish

Instructions

Peel and cut the potatoes into thin slices. Rinse them in cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, mix cornflour, all-purpose flour, and salt. Add the potato slices to the mixture and coat them well. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the coated potato slices until they turn golden brown. Remove them from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil. In another pan, heat oil and add chopped garlic, ginger, and slit green chillies. Saute for a few seconds. Add chopped onions and capsicum and saute for a minute or two. Add tomato ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, red chilli flakes, black pepper powder, and sugar. Mix well. Add the fried potato slices to the pan and toss them well with the sauce. Garnish with chopped spring onions and serve hot.

Variations

You can add other vegetables like carrots, cabbage, or mushrooms to make the dish more nutritious.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste by adding more or less red chilli flakes and green chillies.

You can also make a non-spicy version of this dish by skipping the red chilli flakes and green chillies.

Conclusion

Crispy chilli potato is a popular street food in India and is loved by people of all ages. It is easy to make and can be served as a starter or as a snack. The spicy and tangy sauce adds a lot of flavor to the dish, and the crispy potato slices make it even more delicious. You can customize the dish according to your taste by adding more or less spice or by adding other vegetables. So, the next time you are craving something spicy and delicious, try making crispy chilli potato at home.

