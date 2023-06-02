“Strep throat treatment”: “Strep Throat: Recognizing Symptoms and Effective Treatment Methods”

Understanding and Preventing Strep Throat: A Guide

Strep throat is a common infection that affects both children and adults, particularly during the colder months. Recently, a spike in strep cases in North Carolina has resulted in a child’s death and another being hospitalized. Here’s what you need to know about strep throat and how to prevent infections.

Who is most likely to get strep?

Most cases of strep throat occur in children ages 5 through 15 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Parents of school-aged children and adults who come into contact with children are also at an increased risk. People in crowded settings, such as schools and daycares, also have a higher risk of becoming infected with strep throat.

How does strep spread?

Group A strep bacteria is typically spread through respiratory droplets or direct contact with someone who is infected, according to the CDC. Bacteria in the nose and throat can spread through talking, coughing or sneezing. People can get sick if they breathe in those droplets, touch something with the droplets on it then touch their mouth or nose, or drink something from the same glass or eat something from the same plate as an infected person. Strep bacteria can also spread through direct contact from infected sores on the skin, or by coming into contact with fluid from the sores.

What are the symptoms of strep throat?

According to the CDC, common symptoms of strep throat include:

Fever

Pain when swallowing

Sore throat that may start to look red

Red and swollen tonsils

White patches of streaks of pus on tonsils

Petechiae (Tiny, red spots on roof of mouth)

Swollen lymph nodes in front of neck

How do doctors test for strep?

According to the CDC, there are two types of tests for strep throat: a rapid strep test and a throat culture. During a rapid strep test, doctors will swab your throat then run a test on your swab to see if it contains bacteria that is causing the illness. A throat culture is used to find infections that a rapid test may have missed. These tests are important for children and teens since they can get rheumatic fever, a condition that can affect the heart, brain, joints, and skin, from untreated infections.

How is strep treated?

Strep throat is treated using prescribed antibiotics like penicillin or amoxicillin. Over-the-counter pain relievers, including Advil, Motrin, and Tylenol, can help reduce pain and fever, according to Mayo Clinic. Aspirin should not be given to children under three since it has been linked to Reye’s syndrome, a life-threatening condition that involves swelling in the liver and brain.

How to prevent strep throat infections

Washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to prevent strep throat infections, according to Mayo Clinic. Teaching your children to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and not sharing personal items, such as drinking glasses and eating utensils, can also reduce your risk of infection.

While the cause of the recent spike in strep cases in North Carolina is still unknown, it’s important to take necessary precautions to avoid infections. Understanding the symptoms and how strep spreads can help you protect yourself and your loved ones. If you suspect you or someone you know may have strep throat, seek medical attention and get tested.

Strep throat symptoms Strep throat treatment Sore throat remedies Antibiotics for strep throat Home remedies for strep throat

News Source : Evan Moore

Source Link :What are the symptoms of strep throat? How to treat it/