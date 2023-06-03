“Stress and Skin”: The Impact of Stress on Skin: Origins, Indicators, and Remedies

How Chronic Stress Can Affect Your Skin

Stress is the body’s natural response to a challenge or demand that causes physical or emotional tension. While small amounts of stress can be positive and keep us safe from danger, chronic and severe stress can be harmful to our health. Prolonged stress can lead to mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, affect hormones and mood, and weaken the immune system. Interestingly, chronic stress can also affect the skin.

How Does Stress Affect the Skin?

When stress is sustained over time, it can lead to a weakened immune system, which can increase the risk of skin conditions. Stress raises cortisol levels, which can cause inflammation and a lower white blood cell count, both of which can affect the skin. As a result, some people who experience chronic stress may develop spots on their skin, particularly on their face.

The spots caused by stress are often red and can be differentiated from other skin conditions such as solar lentigines, freckles, or melasma. They can appear suddenly and may cause warmth and a burning sensation in the affected area.

How Are Spots Caused by Stress Treated?

If you are experiencing red spots on your skin due to stress, it is important to see a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis. In some cases, the spots may disappear on their own when hormone levels stabilize. However, in other cases, you may need to take good care of your skin until the spots disappear.

Your dermatologist may recommend a routine facial or body care regimen, depending on the location of the spots. It is important to avoid astringent cleansers that are harsh on the skin and instead use products that contain soothing and moisturizing active ingredients. Facial tonics that balance the skin’s pH and provide comfort to the affected area can also be beneficial, but toners containing alcohol should be avoided.

When using hydrating creams, it is best to avoid active ingredients such as retinol or acids like glycolic, salicylic, or mandelic, as they can worsen itching and irritation. Applying broad-spectrum sunscreen to the affected area can help reduce the appearance of spots and prevent them from getting worse.

It is important to remember that this information does not replace a diagnosis or prescription from a doctor. If you are experiencing symptoms of a skin condition, it is important to seek medical attention and avoid self-medication.

The Bottom Line

Chronic stress can affect many areas of our health, including our skin. If you are experiencing red spots on your skin due to stress, it is important to see a dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. By taking good care of your skin and avoiding harsh products, you can help reduce the appearance of spots and promote healthy skin.

News Source : Archyde

Source Link :How Stress Affects Skin: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment/