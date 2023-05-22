“Stress Hormone Management”: Managing Increased Stress Hormones: 7 Symptoms to Look Out For and Effective Coping Strategies

High Cortisol Symptoms And Treatment: 7 Signs of Increased Stress Hormone, And How to Manage it

Cortisol is the body’s natural response to threats. It is like a natural built-in alarm system. The levels of the hormone may vary throughout the day. But high cortisol levels are a common occurrence now. When the body churns too much of the stress hormone, it is termed as Cushing syndrome. But what causes high cortisol levels? “The brain’s hypothalamus interacts with various glands in our body to regulate the levels of hormones. When it comes to cortisol, this is known as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis,” explains report by Healthline. When cortisol levels are low, the hypothalamus releases the corticotrophin-releasing hormone (CRH), which triggers the anterior pituitary gland to release the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). ACTH then causes the adrenal gland to create and release more cortisol.” Cortisol release occurs in a circadian fashion, so it’s naturally highest in the morning, when a burst of energy is needed to wake up, and declines during the day, lowest being at night just before sleep. Of course, if you are experiencing a lot of stress, cortisol can be secreted throughout the day and night, which can interfere with your ability to sleep at night.

Signs of High Cortisol

As the body’s primary stress hormone, cortisol surges when we perceive danger and causes all the symptoms we associate with “fight or flight”.

Weight gain especially around the abdomen and face

Muscle weakness

High Blood Sugar

Hypertension

Weak Bones

Mood Swings

Problems with memory and concentration

It plays another important role as well:

Manages how body uses carbohydrates, fats, and proteins

Keeps inflammation down

Regulates blood pressure

Increases blood sugar

Controls sleep-wake cycle

Boosts energy so you can handle stress and restores balance afterward

When cortisol in the body is consistently high over a long period of time—due to chronic stress or a medical condition, for example—you can start to experience health consequences as mentioned above.

Ways to Manage High Cortisol

Several things you can do to try to lower your cortisol levels and keep them at optimal ranges:

Get quality sleep Exercise regularly Learn to limit stress and stressful thinking patterns Journaling Practice deep breathing exercises Participate in hobbies and fun activities

Too much stress is the main trigger for high cortisol levels. Therefore, it is better to look out for these symptoms and prepare yourself well.

