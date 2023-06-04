“Stress-reducing recipe”: Reducing Stress and Improving Sleep: A Recipe

The Impact of a Mediterranean Diet Intervention on Maternal Well-being, Sleep Quality, and Stress During Pregnancy

Introduction:

A recent study published in Nutrients examined the effects of a Mediterranean diet (MedDiet) intervention on maternal well-being, sleep quality, and stress during pregnancy. The MedDiet has been associated with significant health benefits, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular events, cognitive decline, diabetes, cancer, and inflammatory disorders. However, there is limited evidence on the effects of dietary approaches on mental health conditions during pregnancy, such as anxiety and stress.

Methods:

The study, called the IMPROVING MOTHERS FOR A BETTER PRENATAL CARE Trial (IMPACT), was a randomized controlled trial (RCT) conducted in a large hospital in Barcelona, Spain. Participants were screened in their second trimester for the risk of having a small-for-gestational-age (SGA) neonate, and those at risk were randomized into one of three intervention arms: mindfulness-based stress reduction program, MedDiet intervention, or usual care. The present study assessed participants from the MedDiet intervention and usual care groups.

MedDiet participants were instructed to consume more fresh fruits, legumes, whole-grain cereals, dairy products, vegetables, white meat, fish, and nuts and use olive oil for dressings and cooking. Controls received the usual care in pregnancy without any intervention. Participants did not receive any advice or intervention on mental health, sleep quality, well-being, stress, or anxiety.

Results:

The study included 331 participants in the MedDiet intervention and 349 in the usual care group, with similar baseline characteristics observed between the groups. Perceived stress, poor sleep quality, and anxiety increased in all participants throughout gestation.

MedDiet participants exhibited significantly lower perceived stress at the end of the intervention period as compared to controls. Likewise, MedDiet subjects had lower final anxiety scores than controls and improved sleep quality. Approximately 20% of MedDiet subjects had poor well-being as compared to over 27% of controls. There were no significant differences in mindfulness scores between groups.

The 24-hour cortisone/cortisol ratio increased during gestation and was similar between groups; however, this increase was more pronounced among MedDiet subjects. Furthermore, MedDiet subjects had higher total cortisone concentration and percentage but lower 5β-tetrahydrocortisone/cortisone ratio at the final assessment than controls.

Conclusion:

The study findings suggest that a MedDiet intervention during pregnancy can lead to a significant reduction in maternal stress and anxiety, with improvements in sleep quality and well-being among pregnant individuals at risk for an SGA newborn. However, the researchers could not estimate long-term dietary intake, including pre-pregnancy dietary patterns and changes during pregnancy. Additionally, most subjects were ethnically White with middle or high socioeconomic status, so these findings may not apply to other populations and should be considered preliminary. Given the growing significance of mental health contributions to pregnancy outcomes, the study findings may imply that pregnancy-adapted MedDiet could be a vital public health strategy.

Stress-reducing foods Relaxation techniques Sleep-promoting recipes Healthy eating for stress relief Mindful eating for better sleep

News Source : News-Medical.net

Source Link :A recipe for reduced stress and improved sleep/