“Stressful Slack Habits”: The Top 3 Slack Habits That Cause Stress Among Co-Workers

Slack has become a ubiquitous tool for online communication in modern workplaces. However, as remote and hybrid work environments become more common, Slack has also become the primary way for employees to communicate with each other. This can lead to misunderstandings and problems if not used appropriately. Experts advise that Slack is meant for short conversations and should not be a substitute for conversations that need to be had in person or over the phone.

One common issue on Slack is complete silence after a message. This can be anxiety-inducing as it lacks any feedback on how the message was received. Experts recommend that organizations set rules on how colleagues should behave and respond on Slack to alleviate this kind of worry. Another issue is giving one-word greetings and replies. In online work communication, every word and punctuation mark takes on extra meaning due to the lack of other information like body language and tone. Experts suggest adding extra words to a greeting to make it more polite and give context to the conversation.

Typing and stopping repeatedly without sending a message is another issue that can cause anxiety on Slack. This can make the recipient worry about why it’s taking so long to formulate a response and cause anticipatory stress. Experts recommend turning off the typing notification feature to avoid this problem.

To avoid misunderstandings, workplaces should share expectations up front in writing on how to behave on different Slack channels. This is a kindness to the people involved and helps employees understand the rules of engagement. Colleagues should also give feedback on Slack behavior if it violates an unseen social norm of the workplace. For those who are new or not in power at work, asking questions is the best way to understand how to act on Slack.

All employees should keep in mind that Slack is a workplace surveillance tool that lets employers see when employees are active and what they are typing. Helping employees be better at Slack means giving them explicit permission to stay off of it when possible, so they can be freed from the anxieties that come from feeling watched while working.

In conclusion, while Slack can be a useful tool for online communication, it should not be a substitute for in-person or over-the-phone conversations. To avoid misunderstandings and problems on Slack, workplaces should set clear rules on how employees should behave and respond on the platform. Colleagues should also give feedback on Slack behavior and ask questions if they’re unsure how to act. Finally, all employees should remember that Slack is a workplace surveillance tool and should be used appropriately.

