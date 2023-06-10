String of Violent Crimes Continues with Fatal Shooting at San Antonio Party today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 10, 2023, a fatal shooting occurred at a party on the West Side of San Antonio, with police now questioning a 23-year-old in relation to the incident. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old engaged in an argument with a 41-year-old man at the party before retrieving a gun and shooting the man multiple times, resulting in his death. The police have taken the 23-year-old into custody for questioning and have retrieved the firearm used in the shooting. The victim has been identified as Mauricio Puente, while the shooter remains unnamed, and it is unknown if criminal charges will be laid. The shooting follows a recent spate of violent crime in the area, prompting comments from Chief William McManus regarding the prevalence of gun violence in the region. Police investigations are ongoing, with further details yet to be released.

News Source : Katy Barber

Source Link :San Antonio fatal party shooting latest in string of violent crime/