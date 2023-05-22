Stroke Awareness: Brandon Giglio, MD: The Significance of Stroke Awareness and Identifying Its Indications

Understanding Stroke: Signs, Symptoms, and Prevention

Every year, almost 800,000 Americans experience a stroke, with approximately one in four of those patients having previously experienced a stroke. This alarming fact highlights the need for better education and awareness about the condition’s risks and prevention strategies. As May is Stroke Awareness Month, healthcare professionals in the stroke field are emphasizing the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms of stroke and understanding the factors that contribute to its development.

The Impact of Stroke

In 2020, the stroke mortality ratio was 1 in 21 deaths, and the average stroke death occurred every 3 minutes and 17 seconds in the US. Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, either due to a blood clot or a ruptured blood vessel. The severity of the stroke and the resulting damage to the brain can vary widely, from mild to life-threatening. Early recognition of the symptoms and prompt medical attention are critical to minimizing the damage caused by stroke and improving the chances of recovery.

BE-FAST Acronym for Stroke Symptoms

Stroke experts recommend using the BE-FAST acronym to recognize the common warning signs and symptoms of stroke:

B- Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination

E- Eyes: Blurred vision or sudden vision loss in one or both eyes

F- Face: Uneven smile or drooping on one side of the face

A- Arms: Weakness or numbness in one or both arms

S- Speech: Difficulty speaking or understanding speech

T- Time: Time is critical. Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur.

Stroke Prevention Strategies

Several key health factors and behaviors contribute to stroke prevention. These include:

Not Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of stroke by damaging blood vessels and increasing the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

Regular Physical Activity: Exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and promote overall cardiovascular health.

Healthy Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help reduce the risk of stroke.

Healthy Body Weight: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of stroke, as well as other health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Healthy Levels of Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Blood Sugar: Regular monitoring and management of these factors can help reduce the risk of stroke.

Knowing Your Family Medical History

Research has shown that women and African Americans are more at risk of mortality and disability from stroke. Knowing your family medical history can help identify potential risk factors and enable you to take preventative measures. It’s essential to talk to your healthcare provider about your family medical history and any concerns you may have.

Post-Stroke Care and Rehabilitation

Post-stroke care is critical to ensure that patients receive the appropriate rehabilitation therapies to maximize their recovery and prevent future strokes. Rehabilitation may include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other interventions to help patients regain their independence and improve their quality of life.

Conclusion

Stroke is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that requires prompt recognition and treatment. Understanding the signs and symptoms of stroke, as well as the factors that contribute to its development, can help reduce the risk of stroke and improve outcomes for patients who experience a stroke. This May, let’s raise awareness and promote education about stroke prevention and care.

News Source : Brandon Giglio, MD

