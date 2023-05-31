stroke symptoms in women: Women Urged by Health Providers to Take Note of Signs and Symptoms of a Stroke

May is National Stroke Awareness Month: Don’t Ignore the Signs and Symptoms

Every year, May is observed as National Stroke Awareness Month. This month-long observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, which is a medical emergency that can cause serious and long-term health complications. According to health care professionals, women need to be especially mindful of the warning signs as one in five women between the ages of 55 and 75 will have a stroke.

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death for women, and some key risk factors include age, high blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of a stroke so that you can act quickly and seek medical assistance as soon as possible. The acronym health care professionals say people should be aware of is F.A.S.T.

F.A.S.T. stands for:

Face: Watch for a droopy face.

Arms: Watch for arm weakness or numbness.

Speech: Look for slurred speech or difficulty coming up with words or understanding instructions.

Time: Time is brain, so once you spot stroke symptoms, do not hesitate to call 911 and present to the nearest emergency department.

According to Dr. Bayan Moustafa, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic Health System, time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke. “Once you spot stroke symptoms, do not hesitate to call 911 and present to the nearest emergency department,” she says. “Time is brain.” This means that every minute counts, and the longer you wait to seek medical assistance, the more damage can be done to your brain.

Some of the common signs and symptoms of a stroke include sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body. You may also experience sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, and sudden severe headache with no known cause.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Do not wait to see if the symptoms go away on their own, as this could be a life-threatening medical emergency. It is important to act quickly and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

In addition to knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke, it is also important to know how to prevent a stroke from happening in the first place. Some ways to reduce your risk of having a stroke include managing high blood pressure, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise.

During National Stroke Awareness Month, take some time to learn more about strokes and how you can reduce your risk of having one. By knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke and acting quickly, you can help save lives and prevent long-term health complications.

