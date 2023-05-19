“stroke symptoms”: Signs of a Stroke: What to Look Out For

Recognizing the Signs of a Stroke: F.A.S.T.
May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and it is important to know the signs of a stroke. According to Dr. Rich Ferguson, the chief of neurology at ECMC, one way to remember the signs of a stroke is through the acronym F.A.S.T.
What is F.A.S.T.?
F.A.S.T. stands for:
- F: Face drooping
- A: Arm weakness
- S: Speech difficulty
- T: Time to call 911
When you suspect a stroke is happening, it is important to act quickly and call 911. The faster a person receives medical attention for a stroke, the better their chances of recovery.
What are the Signs of a Stroke?
Aside from the F.A.S.T. signs, there are other symptoms that may indicate a stroke. These symptoms can include:
- Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
- Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech
- Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
- Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination
- Sudden severe headache with no known cause
If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Do not wait to see if the symptoms will go away on their own.
Who is at Risk for a Stroke?
Anyone can have a stroke, but there are certain factors that can increase a person’s risk. These risk factors include:
- High blood pressure
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- High cholesterol
- Heart disease
- Family history of stroke
- Age (over 55 years old)
If you have any of these risk factors, it is important to talk to your doctor about ways to manage them and reduce your risk of having a stroke.
How Can You Prevent a Stroke?
While some risk factors for stroke cannot be changed, there are lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk. These changes include:
- Quitting smoking
- Eating a healthy diet
- Exercising regularly
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Managing high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol
It is also important to see your doctor regularly and follow their recommendations for preventive care.
Conclusion
Stroke is a serious medical emergency that requires immediate attention. By recognizing the signs of a stroke and acting quickly, you can help save a life. Remember F.A.S.T. and call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a stroke. By managing your risk factors and making healthy lifestyle choices, you can also reduce your risk of having a stroke.
