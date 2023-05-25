stroke symptoms: Stroke Warning Signs: Insights from a Health Expert

During Survive Stroke Week: Everyday Northwest Shares Stroke Symptoms to Look Out For

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In the United States alone, someone suffers from a stroke every 40 seconds, and every four minutes, someone dies from a stroke. Stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. The faster someone receives treatment, the better their chances of survival and recovery. During Survive Stroke Week, Everyday Northwest sponsors at the Society of Neuro-Interventional Surgery are sharing stroke symptoms to look out for.

What is a Stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted. The brain needs a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients to function correctly. When blood flow is interrupted, brain cells start to die, and brain damage can occur. There are two main types of stroke: ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke.

Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke, accounting for about 80% of all strokes. It occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke is less common but more severe. It occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and causes bleeding into the brain.

Stroke Symptoms

Stroke symptoms can vary depending on the type and severity of the stroke. However, some common stroke symptoms to look out for include:

Arm weakness: One arm may feel weak or numb. The person may not be able to raise both arms evenly.

Dizziness and loss of balance: The person may feel dizzy or have trouble walking. They may lose their balance or coordination.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Time is critical when it comes to stroke treatment.

Stroke Treatment

If someone is having a stroke, they need to receive treatment as soon as possible. The faster they receive treatment, the better their chances of survival and recovery. Treatment for stroke depends on the type and severity of the stroke. However, some common treatments for stroke include:

Surgery: If someone is having a hemorrhagic stroke, they may need surgery to stop the bleeding and remove the blood clot.

Rehabilitation is also an essential part of stroke treatment. Depending on the severity of the stroke, someone may need physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to regain their abilities and independence.

Preventing Stroke

While not all strokes can be prevented, there are things you can do to lower your risk of stroke:

Manage other health conditions: Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and atrial fibrillation can increase your risk of stroke. Managing these conditions can help lower your risk of stroke.

Conclusion

Stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke can help you recognize when someone is having a stroke and get them the treatment they need as soon as possible. During Survive Stroke Week, Everyday Northwest sponsors at the Society of Neuro-Interventional Surgery are sharing stroke symptoms to look out for. Remember, time is critical when it comes to stroke treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing stroke symptoms, call 911 immediately.

News Source : Ashley Howard

Source Link :Health expert shares stroke symptoms to look out for/