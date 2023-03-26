Struggle stalwart Mosie Moolla dies at 88

Mosie Moolla, a resilient advocate, passed away at 88.

Mosie Moolla, a prominent figure in the struggle for South African democracy, passed away on March 26th, 2023, at the age of 88. Moolla was a tireless activist who dedicated his life to the liberation movement and the fight against apartheid, and his life story serves as an inspiration to many.

Born in 1935 in Cape Town, Moolla joined the African National Congress (ANC) in the early 1950s as a teenager. He became involved in the struggle for freedom and justice and soon began traveling around the country, organizing protests and rallies supporting the anti-apartheid movement. Moolla’s dedication to the cause was unwavering, and he worked tirelessly for the ANC even when imprisoned on Robben Island.

Despite his hardships, Moolla never relinquished his commitment to the struggle. He was released from prison in 1980 and continued his work as an activist. He worked closely with Nelson Mandela and other leaders of the liberation movement to bring about an end to apartheid and establish a democratic South Africa.

Moolla’s legacy lives on, and his contributions to the struggle for justice and equality in South Africa continue to inspire younger generations. In recognition of his tireless work, he was awarded numerous honors and accolades, including the Order of Luthuli in 2015.

Moolla’s passing has been met with great sadness and mourning as people across the country remember his bravery, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the struggle for democracy. His life serves as a reminder of the power of activism and the importance of standing up for what is right in the face of injustice.

As South Africa mourns the loss of one of its greats, it is essential to remember the lessons we can learn from Mosie Moolla’s life. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to fight for justice and equality, and his memory will be forever honored as a symbol of the struggle for liberation in South Africa.