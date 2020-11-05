Stuart Baker Death -Dead : Stuart Baker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 5, 2020
0 Comment

Stuart Baker Death -Dead : Stuart Baker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Stuart Baker (of Rail Atlas fame) has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Nigel Barber on Twitter: “Just heard the very sad news that Stuart Baker (of Rail Atlas fame) has died. Had the pleasure of working with Stuart back in 2002-4 when he headed up the WCRM strategy for the SRA. RIP Stuart and sincere condolences to family and friends ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.