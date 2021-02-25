Stuart Cavender Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stuart Cavender has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Stuart Cavender has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
George Strait 22h · I lost a good friend last week. Funeral yesterday. So sad to see Stuart Cavender leave us. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. He loved life more than anyone I know and it’s sad that his was cut short by a horrible disease. The memories that all the crew that shot our Chevy commercials and I have will live forever. He had us all rolling on the floor in laughter most of the time. Lots of bloopers for sure. Our prayers are with his beautiful family that honored him so amazingly yesterday. God Bless you guys and God Bless you Stuart. I know I’ll be seeing you down the road amigo. -gs
Source: (7) George Strait – Posts | Facebook
