Stuart Kaplan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stuart Ronald Kaplan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Stuart Ronald Kaplan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
My wife Lilia and I are very sorry for the death of Mr. Stuart Ronald Kaplan. May the family be comforted in this moment of pain. Our condolences to the whole family.#usgamessystems #tarot #taro #tarô #Tarotcards #stuartkaplan #usgames pic.twitter.com/FJp1aeLWLy
— Cláudio Carvalho (@carvalho_taro) February 11, 2021
