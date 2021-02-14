Stuart Saunders Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stuart Saunders has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Stuart Saunders has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Truly saddened on the passing on of Stuart Saunders. May his family find solace in the knowledge that he made a phenomenal contribution to SA universities & the country as a whole. Academics, deputies bid farewell to UCT vice-chancellor Stuart Saunders https://t.co/puqOO1W8gG
— Adam Habib (@AdHabb) February 14, 2021
Adam Habib @AdHabb Truly saddened on the passing on of Stuart Saunders. May his family find solace in the knowledge that he made a phenomenal contribution to SA universities & the country as a whole. Academics, deputies bid farewell to UCT vice-chancellor Stuart Saunders
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.