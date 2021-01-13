Stuart Truely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Stuart Horsley Truely has Died .

Stuart Horsley Truely has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Everyone at the club is saddened to hear of the passing of Stuart Horsley Truely part of the #TrinityFamily a life long supporter, he served the club as both a director & president His presence on the Northolme will be sadly missed Our thoughts are with your friends & family pic.twitter.com/jWQv44BdQ9 — Gainsborough Trinity (@GainsTrinityFC) January 13, 2021

