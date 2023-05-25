Student arrested for burning roommate with hot kettle in Vizhinjam, Kerala

Lohita : Student Arrested for Burning Roommate with Hot Kettle: Victim Deepika, Suspect Lohita from Andhra Pradesh

A College of Agriculture student from Andhra Pradesh named Lohita has been arrested by the police in Vizhinjam for causing burn injuries to her roommate, Deepika, using a hot kettle. Both Lohita and Deepika are fourth-year students and roommates in the hostel. Two of Lohita’s accomplices, Nikhil and Jinsi, were also suspended by the college authorities following the incident. Lohita was presented before the court and remanded for two weeks. The police collected evidence from the hostel room and interrogated Lohita with the help of a college teacher named Prof Paul, who translated for her as she only knows Telugu. Thiruvallam SHO Rahul Raveendran provided the statement.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

