Ava Thomas, Buckeye High School Student from Medina, Ohio, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ava Thomas, a student at Buckeye High School located in Medina, Ohio. Ava was a beloved member of our school community and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

Buckeye High School student death Ava Thomas Medina Ohio obituary Medina County student death Memorial and tribute for Ava Thomas Grief counseling for Buckeye High School community