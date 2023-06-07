Student-Athlete Colton Kaase from Colorado State’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team Passes Away

Colorado State Student-Athlete Colton Kaase Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Colton Kaase, a dedicated student-athlete at Colorado State University. Kaase was a member of the Track & Field and Cross Country teams and had a bright future ahead of him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this difficult time. Kaase will be deeply missed by the entire Colorado State community.

