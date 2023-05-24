Student charged with criminal homicide in killing of 15-year-old Derrick Harris outside Pittsburgh school

Posted on May 24, 2023

Student Charged with Homicide in Killing of Oliver Citywide Academy Student Derrick Harris

An Oliver Citywide Academy student, 15-year-old Derrick Harris, is dead, and another student, 15-year-old Jaymier Perry, is in custody after a shooting on the steps outside the school in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. The deadly shooting happened around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, as students began arriving for the school day. Perry has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide.

News Source : WTAE

