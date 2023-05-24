Student charged with criminal homicide in killing of 15-year-old Derrick Harris outside Pittsburgh school

Derek Harris – Focus Keyword: Student victim : Student Charged with Homicide in Killing of Oliver Citywide Academy Student Derrick Harris
An Oliver Citywide Academy student, 15-year-old Derrick Harris, is dead, and another student, 15-year-old Jaymier Perry, is in custody after a shooting on the steps outside the school in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. The deadly shooting happened around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, as students began arriving for the school day. Perry has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide.
Read Full story :Oliver Citywide Academy shooting: Student charged/
News Source : WTAE
- school shooting
- student violence
- campus safety
- gun control
- criminal charges