Student drowns at Batu Hampar waterfall, victim identified as Muhamad Arif Arsyad Md Salleh

Muhamad Arif Arsyad Md Salleh : University student Muhamad Arif Arsyad drowns at Batu Hampar waterfall

A 23-year-old university student named Muhamad Arif Arsyad Md Salleh drowned during an outing with his friends at the Batu Hampar waterfall in Kuala Kangsar. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department operation centre officer, Mohd Faisal Mohd Izham, confirmed the incident after receiving a distress call at 11:19 am on June 7. Muhamad Arif Arsyad Md Salleh and 10 other students from University Sultan Azlan Shah had gone to the waterfall when the incident happened. Unfortunately, he drowned about 20 minutes before the firemen arrived, and his friends had already retrieved his body from the water.

News Source : MANJIT KAUR

