Student killed in shooting outside Pittsburgh school

Oliver Citywide Academy shooting victim : Student shot and killed outside Pittsburgh school, suspect captured

According to authorities, a student fatally shot another student outside Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday. The shooter was apprehended after a pursuit. The ages of those involved have not been confirmed, but the school is a special education center for grades 3-12. The cause of the shooting is unknown, and no other injuries were reported. The victim, who attended the school, died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The shooter, also a student at the school, is in custody. The incident occurred on the school’s steps at around 7:25 am. Classes at the school were canceled for the day, and buses were rerouted to a different location. The shooting occurred a year after another student was killed at the same school. Two brothers were charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with that incident.

News Source : https://www.wgem.com

