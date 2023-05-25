Ahoa Konyak – focus on victim name : Student leader Ahoa Konyak killed by suspected drug peddler in Nagaland’s Mon district

According to official sources, a suspected drug peddler allegedly killed a student leader in Nagaland’s Mon district on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ahoa Konyak, was the chairman of the Action Committee of the Tizit Area Students Union (TASU) of the district. The accused, Menshan Konyak, has been taken into custody, and a mob reportedly set fire to his house. A police officer reported that Konyak was killed on the spot when a team of TASU, led by him, conducted a surprise check for drugs in a house and was attacked by the house owner with a machete. Following the incident, TASU asked the general public and shopkeepers of Tizit jurisdiction to shut down for 24 hours to mourn the killing of its Action Committee chairman. The district administration reported that an unwarranted situation erupted but has been brought under control. The police are investigating the incident.

