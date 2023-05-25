Ahoa Konyak (victim) : Student leader killed by suspected drug peddler in Nagaland

According to official sources, a suspected drug peddler allegedly killed a student leader in Nagaland’s Mon district on Thursday. The victim, identified as Ahoa Konyak, was the chairman of the Action Committee of the Tizit Area Students Union (TASU) in the district. The accused, Menshan Konyak, has been taken into custody, and a mob reportedly set his house on fire. Police confirmed the incident, stating that Konyak was attacked with a machete and killed on the spot while conducting a surprise check for drugs in a house. The TASU has asked the general public and shopkeepers to shut down for 24 hours to mourn the death of their Action Committee chairman. Police said that a thorough investigation is in progress, and the situation has been brought under control.

News Source : PTI

