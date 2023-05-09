“Student Loan Forgiveness Reversal Plan for Republicans” : Millions of Student Loan Forgiveness Approvals to be Reversed by Republicans’ Plan

Millions of Student Loan Forgiveness Approvals at Risk as Republicans Push Forward with Reversal Plan

House Republicans are pushing to reverse student loan forgiveness approvals for millions of borrowers and repeal President Biden’s signature student debt relief program, setting up a showdown with Congressional Democrats. The GOP plan would also nullify the most recent extension of the student loan pause. A key committee hearing will be held this week to advance legislation under the Congressional Review Act, which permits Congress to nullify recently-enacted regulations. While the resolution could pass in the House of Representatives, it would require two Democratic senators to join Republicans in the Senate for the effort to succeed. President Biden is not likely to sign the resolution if it passes.

