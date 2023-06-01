“student mental health treatment”: Accountability from Students and Schools Crucial for Treating Student Mental Health

In a Land Flowing with Milk and Honey: The Struggles of College Students with Mental Health Issues

Introduction

In a society overflowing with resources, it is a wonder why more than 60% of college students struggle with at least one mental health problem. Students must not solely rely on their school systems but also on their own motivation to pursue help in improving their mental health.

Statistics on Mental Health Issues among College Students

A survey by Healthy Minds Network found that 96,000 students from various U.S. colleges in the 2021-2022 school year displayed the highest rates of mental health issues in the network’s past 15 years of research. Students reported experiences with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse and even suicide.

Factors Affecting College Students’ Mental Health

Factors affecting students include loneliness, academic stress, lack of institutional help, and social media. According to a study by the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, people who used social media for more than 2 hours per day were twice as likely to feel socially isolated compared with those who only used social media for under half an hour every day. As a result, students are left feeling lonely, isolated and dependent on inauthentic sources of happiness and health.

Misconceptions about Mental Health

The misconception that students are isolated and have to fend for themselves may also come from conversations around mental health. A Healthy Minds study found that 6% of students agreed with the statement “I would think less of someone who has received mental health treatment” while 40% agreed with the statement “most people would think less of someone who has received mental health treatment.” Social stigma from fellow peers and even family can also diminish mental health issues as small bouts of illness to “get over” instead of seeking treatment needed to manage and heal.

The Importance of Seeking Treatment

Two understandings are necessary to rectify these thoughts. One, mental illness is not a sign of weakness or lack of emotional stability. Two, mental illnesses are not defining traits but rather battles requiring real treatment. Treatment, however, is not easily accessible to all students.

Widening Access to Support

To widen access to support, institutions like De Anza College have begun holding group therapy sessions, hosting campus workshops and establishing student centers to break down stigmas around mental health. Other colleges are investing in peer counseling to invite positive, community-centered discussions around mental health struggles and provide aid to students lacking a support system.

Making Real Connections with Peers

By joining the vast array of clubs and organizations on campuses, students can find niches dedicated to their own interests and create relationships within those groups. Students acknowledging their personal needs, taking accountability for their own health and having constructive mental health discussions with peers or professionals provide the way forward for addressing widespread mental health issues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, college students are struggling with mental health issues due to various factors such as loneliness, academic stress, lack of institutional help, and social media. Seeking treatment and widening access to support are crucial steps in addressing these issues. Students must take accountability for their own health and make real connections with peers to improve their mental wellbeing.

News Source : La Voz News

Source Link :Student mental health: Treatment requires accountability from selves and schools/