Student Nikhil Chauhan stabbed to death outside Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College

A 19-year-old student named Nikhil Chauhan was fatally stabbed outside Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College on Sunday. Nikhil was enrolled in the university’s School of Open Learning and had come to the college to attend his classes. The incident occurred when another student, with whom Nikhil had an altercation with seven days prior, stabbed him. The altercation was over the accused student’s alleged misbehavior with Nikhil’s girlfriend. On Sunday, the accused student came with three of his companions and stabbed Nikhil outside the college gate. He was taken to Charak Palika Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Nikhil was a first-year student of BA Honours in Political Science and lived in Paschim Vihar.

This incident marked the third murder in less than 24 hours in the South West Delhi district. Two sisters were shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram area earlier that day, and the police arrested the prime accused and his two associates in connection with the incident. The motive behind the attack appears to be related to a monetary dispute or settlement issue. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailants had primarily targeted the victims’ brother but accidentally shot the women during a dispute.

In another incident, a father stabbed his 23-year-old son in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar over a delay in downloading a mobile app. The incident occurred on June 18, 2023.

