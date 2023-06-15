Student of Canterbury School of Florida, Keshawn Fuller from St. Petersburg FL, Passes Away by Suicide

Keshawn Fuller, Canterbury School of Florida Student from St. Petersburg, FL, Dies by Suicide

Keshawn Fuller, a bright student at Canterbury School of Florida, tragically passed away on [date] at the young age of [age]. Keshawn was a resident of St. Petersburg, FL, and was loved by his family and friends.

Keshawn was an intelligent and talented young man who had a passion for music and art. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. Keshawn was a member of the Canterbury School of Florida community and had many friends there.

Keshawn’s death by suicide has left his loved ones and the Canterbury School of Florida community devastated. His family and friends remember him as a kind, compassionate, and caring person who touched the lives of many.

Keshawn is survived by his parents, [names], his siblings, [names], and his extended family.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community and ask that those who knew Keshawn remember him for the wonderful person he was.

