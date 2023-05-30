“Stuffed cookies recipe”: How to Make Stuffed Cookies with Julie Van Rosendaal: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Make Delicious Stuffed Cookies at Home

Stuffed cookies have become a popular trend across Canada, with various stores offering thick, substantial cookies filled with all kinds of ingredients, from chocolate chips, nuts, and fruit fillings to peanut butter cups, Oreos, and marshmallows. Good news for cookie lovers, these delectable treats are much easier to make than you might think, and they are perfect for any occasion, from afternoon tea to birthday parties.

Most stuffed cookies are based on a brown sugar dough similar to a chocolate chip cookie, but the key to making them thick and chewy is to create a dough that does not spread too much during baking. This can be achieved by reducing the ratio of sugar to flour, as cookies with more butter and sugar relative to the quantity of flour will spread more. Adding an additional egg can also help create a thicker cookie.

To make your own stuffed cookies, start by preheating the oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, beat half a cup of softened butter, half a cup of packed golden brown sugar, and half a cup of sugar until lightened. Beat in two large eggs and two teaspoons of vanilla. Add two and a quarter cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking soda, and half a teaspoon of salt, and beat on low speed or stir with a spatula just until combined, adding two cups of chocolate chips somewhere along the way.

If you like, cover and refrigerate the dough overnight for a more even, slightly denser, slightly more complex batter with a slower spread that browns more quickly. Alternatively, you can bake them right away.

To stuff the cookies, take a small handful of dough, about 100 grams, and flatten it in your hand. Put any filling ingredients you like in the middle, such as chopped nuts, mini chocolate bars, or marshmallows, and then shape the dough around it, pinching it to enclose the ingredients and gently rolling it in your hands to ensure it’s smooth and leak-free. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them a couple of inches apart, and bake for about 18 minutes or until golden and set. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

You can make the stuffed cookies unique by adding your own fillings, anything from peanut butter cups to hazelnut spread or Biscoff. You can even dip or drizzle your baked, cooled cookies with melted chocolate or top them with frosting.

For chocolate-mint stuffed cookies, start by combining one and a third cups of all-purpose flour, two-thirds of a cup of sugar, two-thirds of a cup of packed brown sugar, half a cup of cocoa, one teaspoon of baking powder, and half a teaspoon of fine salt in a large bowl. Add a third of a cup of softened butter and stir until the mixture is well blended, with a texture like damp soil (it will seem dry). In a small bowl, stir two large eggs together with a fork and add to the dry ingredients along with two teaspoons of vanilla. Stir until you have a sticky dough. It may seem like there’s not enough moisture, but trust me, there is. You’ll need to roll the dough into balls anyway!

Wrap the dough around a small peppermint patty or any small chocolate bar or peanut butter cup, pinch to enclose it, and roll in icing sugar to coat. Put some icing sugar into a shallow dish and roll the dough in icing sugar to coat, placing a couple of inches apart on a parchment-lined sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until crackled and just set around the edges but still soft in the middle. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

In conclusion, stuffed cookies are a fun and delicious treat that you can easily make at home. All you need is a good dough recipe, some fillings of your choice, and a little bit of creativity. So why not surprise your friends and family with a batch of homemade stuffed cookies at your next gathering? They will surely be impressed!

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Recipes with Julie Van Rosendaal: Stuffed cookies and how to make your own/