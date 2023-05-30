Stuffed Peppers Recipe.: Italian Sons and Daughters of America’s Stuffed Peppers Recipe

Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe: A Delicious and Nutritious Meal in 50 Minutes

Looking for a quick and easy recipe that’s both delicious and nutritious? Look no further than this stuffed bell peppers recipe! With a prep time of just 30 minutes and a cook time of 20 minutes, this recipe is perfect for busy weeknights when you want to make a meal that’s both healthy and satisfying.

To start, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. While your oven is heating up, brown your meatloaf mix in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add in your onions, garlic, corn, and continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes or until your vegetables begin to soften.

Next, stir in your undrained tomatoes, oregano, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook for 10 minutes until everything is well combined. Then add in your cooked rice and 1 cup of cheese and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes until the cheese is melted and the rice is warm. Once everything is well combined, remove the skillet from the heat.

Now it’s time to prepare your bell peppers. Cut them in half and remove the seeds and ribs. Sprinkle the insides with kosher salt and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Add 1/4 cup of water, cover, and microwave for 4-5 minutes or until they’re somewhat softened.

Once your bell peppers are ready, transfer them to a large baking dish or a large baking sheet. Fill each pepper with the meat mixture, and sprinkle some extra shredded cheese and panko bread crumbs on top.

Finally, bake your stuffed bell peppers for 20 minutes. Once they’re ready, sprinkle them with some fresh parsley if desired.

One of the great things about this recipe is that you can customize it to your liking. For example, you can use regular ground beef or ground turkey instead of meatloaf mix. You can also use your favorite type of rice or even quinoa instead of Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice.

Not only is this recipe delicious, but it’s also packed with nutrients. Bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, while the meat and rice provide protein and carbohydrates. By incorporating this recipe into your meal plan, you can ensure that you’re getting the nutrients your body needs to thrive.

In conclusion, this stuffed bell peppers recipe is a quick, easy, and nutritious meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights. With a little bit of prep work and just 20 minutes in the oven, you can have a delicious and satisfying dinner that your whole family will love. So why not give it a try tonight and see for yourself how tasty and healthy it can be?

Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe Italian Stuffed Peppers Stuffed Peppers with Ground Beef Traditional Stuffed Peppers Italian Sons and Daughters of America Stuffed Pepper Recipe

News Source : Italian Sons and Daughters of America

Source Link :Recipe: Stuffed Peppers | Italian Sons and Daughters of America/