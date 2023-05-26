Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe: “Flavorful Egg and Cheese Stuffed Tomatoes: A Simple Recipe for Deliciousness!”

Delicious Stuffed Tomatoes: Easy Recipe for a Flavorful Egg and Cheese Delight!

Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are great in salads, sandwiches, soups, and sauces. One of the best ways to enjoy tomatoes is by stuffing them with flavorful ingredients like eggs and cheese. This is a simple recipe that can be made in a short amount of time and is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized tomatoes

4 eggs

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2: Cut off the top of each tomato and scoop out the seeds and pulp. You can use a spoon to do this.

Step 3: In a bowl, beat the eggs and add the shredded cheddar cheese, chopped fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

Step 4: Fill each tomato with the egg and cheese mixture.

Step 5: Place the stuffed tomatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.

Step 6: Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted.

Step 7: Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving.

HTML Headings:

Introduction

Ingredients

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2: Cut off the top of each tomato and scoop out the seeds and pulp. You can use a spoon to do this.

Step 3: In a bowl, beat the eggs and add the shredded cheddar cheese, chopped fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

Step 4: Fill each tomato with the egg and cheese mixture.

Step 5: Place the stuffed tomatoes on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.

Step 6: Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted.

Step 7: Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Conclusion:

In conclusion, this recipe for stuffed tomatoes is an easy and delicious way to enjoy a flavorful egg and cheese delight. It is a great way to use up fresh tomatoes and can be made in a short amount of time. This dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and can be served as a main course or a side dish. So give it a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of this simple recipe!

Stuffed tomato recipe Egg and cheese stuffed tomatoes Easy stuffed tomato dish Flavorful tomato recipes Delicious tomato breakfast ideas

News Source : Satisfying Cooking Recipe BD

Source Link :"Delicious Stuffed Tomatoes: Easy Recipe for a Flavorful Egg and Cheese Delight!"/