Subject in Dade County dies in shooting involving officer today.

A fatal shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Dade County, Missouri on Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials from Barton and Cedar County were called to assist Dade County deputies in a stolen vehicle investigation at a property on West Dade 72 Road. The homeowner reported a stolen vehicle from Barton County in the barn on the property. Upon arrival, deputies identified the stolen vehicle and found an armed individual in the barn. Shots were exchanged and the individual was hit. Despite efforts to save the individual, they did not survive. The Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team and investigators from Bates, Cass, and Henry County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the incident. The identity of the individual has not been released.

News Source : Emilee Kuschel

Source Link :Officer-involved shooting leaves Dade County subject dead/