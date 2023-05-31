“Substance abuse treatment”: Effective Treatment for Substance Abuse Disorder Involves Addressing Both Physical and Mental Aspects

Priority Health and FOX 17 Morning News Highlight Substance Use Disorder: Understanding, Treatment, and Support

As Mental Health Month draws to a close, Priority Health and FOX 17 Morning News have been partnering to raise awareness about mental health and its impact on communities. In this article, we focus on substance use disorder, a condition that can devastate lives and families, and is linked to various causes, including genetics, mental health, and exposure.

Substance use disorder occurs when drugs interfere with the way neurons send, receive, and process signals. Drugs such as marijuana, heroin, amphetamine, or cocaine can activate or disrupt neurons, causing large surges of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates pleasure and reward. These surges reinforce the connection between drug consumption, pleasure, and environmental cues, creating a cycle of dependency that is hard to break.

However, substance use disorder is not a moral failing or a sign of weakness, as Dr. David Rzeszutko from Priority Health points out. It is a medical condition that requires understanding, treatment, and support.

Substance use disorder can harm not only the physical health of the person but also their mental health. It can foster self-doubt, isolation, and social disconnection, exacerbating or causing mental health issues. Thus, treatment for substance use disorder must address both the physical and mental aspects of the condition.

Therapeutic approaches aim to help the person deal with trauma, mental health issues, and learn new ways of coping and living healthier lives. This process involves rewiring new neural pathways in the brain that support healthy habits and behaviors. It requires patience, persistence, and a supportive environment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder, it is essential to reach out for help. Your doctor can help you find a program that suits your needs and preferences. There are also support groups, hotlines, and online resources that offer information, guidance, and encouragement.

For instance, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 provides free and confidential support to people in crisis or considering suicide. The line is available 24/7, and callers can talk to trained counselors who can help them find resources and strategies to cope with their situation.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. Do not hesitate to seek help, even if you feel ashamed, guilty, or hopeless. Remember that substance use disorder affects millions of people worldwide, and recovery is possible with the right treatment and support.

In conclusion, substance use disorder is a complex condition that requires understanding, treatment, and support from medical professionals, family, friends, and the community. By raising awareness about this issue, Priority Health and FOX 17 Morning News hope to inspire more people to seek help and break the cycle of addiction and despair. Remember that substance use disorder is a medical condition, not a moral failing, and that recovery is possible with patience, persistence, and support.

News Source : FOX 17 West Michigan News (WXMI)

Source Link :Successful substance abuse disorder treatment addresses physical, mental aspects/