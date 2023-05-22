Substances That Never Mix Crossword : Crossword Puzzle: Incompatible Substances

The Scientific Explanation of Chemical Incompatibility: Understanding Substances That Refuse to Combine

Substances That Never Mix Crossword: A Challenging Puzzle for Chemists and Word Lovers

Introduction

Crosswords are popular word games that test our vocabulary, knowledge, and logic. They consist of black and white squares arranged in a grid, with clues given for words that fit into the squares horizontally and vertically. Crosswords can be found in newspapers, magazines, books, and online, and they vary in difficulty from easy to hard, depending on the level of expertise required to solve them. However, there is a special type of crossword that appeals to both chemists and word lovers: the Substances That Never Mix Crossword. In this article, we will explore the origins, rules, and challenges of this puzzle, as well as some tips and tricks for solving it.

Origins

The Substances That Never Mix Crossword was invented by Dr. Donna Nelson, a chemist and science advisor for the TV show Breaking Bad. In an interview with the American Chemical Society, Nelson explained how she came up with the idea: “I was thinking about how to make chemistry more accessible and fun for people who might not be familiar with it. I realized that many chemical compounds have catchy names that could be used in a crossword puzzle. Then I thought of the concept of substances that never mix, like oil and water, and how that could add a new level of challenge to the puzzle.”

Nelson created the first Substances That Never Mix Crossword in 2012 and submitted it to the American Chemical Society’s Chemical & Engineering News, which published it in print and online. The puzzle was a hit among chemists and non-chemists alike, and it inspired Nelson to make more crosswords with different themes, such as Elements That Form Words and Nobel Laureates in Chemistry.

Rules

The Substances That Never Mix Crossword follows the same basic rules as a regular crossword, but with some additional constraints. The grid is usually smaller, ranging from 9×9 to 15×15 squares, and some squares are shaded or circled to indicate the pairs of substances that never mix. For example, a shaded square might contain the letters “OIL” and a circled square might contain the letters “WATER”. The clue for the shaded square would be “Substance that repels water”, and the clue for the circled square would be “Liquid that dissolves fat”. The solver has to find the right words that fit both the clue and the constraints of the grid, which means that the word for the shaded square cannot contain the letters “WATER” and the word for the circled square cannot contain the letters “OIL”. This adds a layer of complexity and creativity to the puzzle, as the solver has to think outside the box and come up with alternative words that convey the same meaning.

Challenges

The Substances That Never Mix Crossword poses several challenges to the solver, both in terms of chemistry and language. First of all, the solver needs to know the properties and names of the substances that never mix, which include not only oil and water, but also alcohol and gasoline, acid and base, salt and sugar, and many others. Some of these pairs have multiple names or variations, such as oil and vinegar, which can be called vinaigrette or salad dressing. Moreover, some pairs have opposite or contradictory meanings, such as acid and base, which can be acidic or alkaline, and can react with each other to form salts and water. The solver also needs to be familiar with the vocabulary and synonyms of the clues, which can range from common words to obscure terms, and can have different meanings in different contexts. For example, the clue “Metal that conducts electricity” can refer to copper, silver, gold, or many other metals, and the clue “Chemical that kills bacteria” can refer to antibiotics, disinfectants, or pesticides, depending on the context.

Tips and Tricks

To solve the Substances That Never Mix Crossword, the solver can use some strategies and techniques that apply to all types of crosswords, such as:

Start with the easy clues and fill in the squares that have only one possible answer, based on the crossing letters.

Look for the pairs of substances that never mix and try to find the words that fit both the clue and the constraints.

Use the crossings to eliminate the words that cannot fit into the squares, based on the letters that are already there.

Use the synonyms, antonyms, and homophones of the clues to expand the range of possible answers and find the one that fits the best.

Use the online or offline resources, such as dictionaries, thesauruses, and encyclopedias, to check the meanings and spellings of the words and clues.

Conclusion

The Substances That Never Mix Crossword is a challenging and entertaining puzzle that combines chemistry and language skills in a unique way. It appeals to chemists and non-chemists alike, as it presents a fresh perspective on the familiar concepts of substances and mixtures. The puzzle offers a range of challenges, from the identification of the pairs of substances that never mix to the creative thinking required to find alternative words that fit the constraints of the grid. However, with some practice and patience, anyone can solve the Substances That Never Mix Crossword and enjoy the satisfaction of cracking a clever puzzle.

