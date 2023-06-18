Suburban Chicago parking lot party results in 1 fatality and 19 injuries due to shooting. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities reported that a shooting occurred early Sunday at a gathering in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, resulting in at least 20 people being shot and one person dying. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and individuals were transported to area hospitals. Witnesses reported that the gathering was intended to be a Juneteenth celebration when the shooting began, causing chaos and sending people running. TV news video showed the parking lot filled with debris and police tape. The conditions of the wounded are currently unknown.

Suburban Chicago shooting Parking lot shooting Mass shooting in Chicago suburbs Gun violence in Illinois Chicago crime rates

News Source : AP

Source Link :Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago/