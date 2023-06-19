Suburban Chicago parking lot party results in one fatality and 20 injuries from gunfire.

20 Shot, One Dead at Parking Lot Party in Suburban Chicago

In a tragic incident, 20 people were shot and one was killed at a parking lot party in suburban Chicago. The shooting occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to witnesses, the party was attended by a large number of people, and gunshots were heard around 2 am. The police were immediately notified and arrived at the scene to find multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

The injured were transported to various hospitals, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and is a tragic reminder of the gun violence that plagues many cities in the United States.

