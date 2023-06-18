Suburban Chicago parking lot party shooting results in 1 fatality and 19 injured individuals today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities reported that a gathering in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, resulted in at least 20 people being shot, one of whom died, early Sunday. The strip mall lot was shown on TV news as being filled with debris and police tape. Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office, said, “There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased. The motive behind this incident is unclear… We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.” The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available. Witnesses Markeshia Avery and Craig Lotcie described the scene as chaotic and filled with running and shooting. The gathering was reportedly intended to be a celebration of Juneteenth.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago/