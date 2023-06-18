Suburban Chicago shooting results in 1 fatality and 19 injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A gathering in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, resulted in at least 20 people being shot, with one fatality, early Sunday morning. The incident’s motive remains unclear, and Eric Swanson, Deputy Chief at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the wounded’s conditions are unknown. Some victims were transported from the scene, while others walked to nearby hospitals. The parking lot was shown filled with debris and police tape in TV news footage. Witnesses described the gathering as a Juneteenth celebration that turned chaotic with the sound of gunshots, causing everyone to run for safety.

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :Shooting leaves 1 dead, 19 hurt in suburban Chicago/